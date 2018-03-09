The Internet Reacts To the Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch Announcement, and It’s (Mostly) Beautiful

Today’s Nintendo Direct was a monumental one, with a ton of great announcements. But, for most fans, nothing stood out more than the debut trailer for Super Smash Bros., confirming a long-time favorite for the Nintendo Switch, and due for release sometime this year.

So, just how did the Internet react to such an announcement? Well, for the most part, it was all about euphoria from fans, although there were a few slightly disappointed that another favorite – Animal Crossing – wasn’t confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For now, let’s get the positive praise aside, because, boy, there was a ton of it.

First up is the lovely Zelda Williams, who decided to take the route of posting creepy Willem Dafoe to express her excitement. Hey, that’s fine – as long as he’s not in the game. Wait…is he?

Hungrybox decided to take the theoretical route, wondering it Smash Bros. will be an entirely new game, or a port of the hit Wii U/3DS release. We don’t know quite yet, but he definitely left something open for debate.

Now for some truth. MY THEORY: it is a new Smash game and not a port. The official name for Smash 4 is “Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U” and I believe Nintendo did that on purpose. They can’t possibly name the next one “Smash for Wii U but for Switch”. Thoughts??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) March 8, 2018

Gajan Kulasingham decided to do a little digging to see all the characters that are coming to the game – and he can’t wait for even more to be revealed.

So many silhouttes, so many potential fighters. Can’t wait for the Super Smash Bros for the Nintendo Switch roster to be revealed further! pic.twitter.com/LDsBvWUkUC — Gajan Kulasingham (@gogogajman) March 8, 2018

Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, also provided some praise.

I must say the Smash Bros. CG teaser is very well conceived and directed. Love how Nintendo keeps the big news drumbeat going. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 8, 2018

Nerdist’s Jessica Chobot also noted how excited she is for the Smash Bros. game – and the Switch in general.

Was just a matter of time. GOD DAMN THE SWITCH IS AWESOME❤️❤️👍 @NintendoAmerica https://t.co/UoGABDJfpF — Jessica Chobot ✨ (@JessicaChobot) March 8, 2018

D1 explained just how devoted the Smash community is out there, especially after the Switch announcement.

To those who questioned if the Smash 4 scene will move over to Switch. Literally almost every regional Facebook Smash Bros. 4 community page is changing their name to Smash Switch. There’s your answer. Even before the game came out. 2018 BOUTTA BE NUTS pic.twitter.com/gWfH0TBj5v — D1 (@xD1x) March 8, 2018

And Amiibo Confessions treated one of their Inkling kids to a little bit of dessert as a reward for being included in Super Smash Bros.

Taking my son out for some ice cream to celebrate his acceptance into Smash Bros. pic.twitter.com/KvDRcf1vDI — Amiibo Confessions (@ConfessAmiibo) March 8, 2018

Finally, @nazmatikk decided to do a little dreaming, now that Crash Bandicoot is Switch bound.

what a world we live in, where there’s a strong possibility that Crash fucking Bandicoot could be in a Smash Bros. game — Unreal BLACK THING (@nazmatikk) March 8, 2018

Here are a couple more great reactions, especially one Community fans will enjoy:

Smash Twitter out here fiending for new characters like: pic.twitter.com/3W9ZfJu2Sc — Jdawg @ The Coral Highlands (@Jdawg926) March 8, 2018

when Nintendo starts the Super Smash Bros teaser off with Splatoon pic.twitter.com/oNy7luBuV6 — sloane (@skipperr) March 8, 2018

But not all folks were pleased. Like we said, there were a few fans let down with the lack of an announcement of Animal Crossing. Like, these guys…

Now that people can stop asking for Smash, EVERYONE will revert to asking for Animal Crossing on Switch — NintendoFanGirl (@NintendoFanGirl) March 8, 2018

Us: hey…………….hey Nintendo ? Do you think we could maybe sometime this year get Animal Crossing for the Swi- Nintendo: pic.twitter.com/jeNq39ceLE — 𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔤 ✦ (@montellimar) March 8, 2018

Give me Animal Crossing Switch or give me death. — Port (@ThePriscilla) March 7, 2018

That’s it? No Animal Crossing? — Virum (@Virum_SD)

Was -really- hoping for Animal Crossing or Pokemon to be announced, earlier…. :/ — Michael Stancel (@CapeMike4) March 9, 2018

Don’t fret, guys. Your time will come, some day.

Super Smash Bros. will release for Nintendo Switch this year.