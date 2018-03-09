Gaming

The Internet Reacts To the Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch Announcement, and It’s (Mostly) Beautiful

Today’s Nintendo Direct was a monumental one, with a ton of great announcements. But, for most fans, nothing stood out more than the debut trailer for Super Smash Bros., confirming a long-time favorite for the Nintendo Switch, and due for release sometime this year.

So, just how did the Internet react to such an announcement? Well, for the most part, it was all about euphoria from fans, although there were a few slightly disappointed that another favorite – Animal Crossing – wasn’t confirmed.

For now, let’s get the positive praise aside, because, boy, there was a ton of it.

First up is the lovely Zelda Williams, who decided to take the route of posting creepy Willem Dafoe to express her excitement. Hey, that’s fine – as long as he’s not in the game. Wait…is he?

Hungrybox decided to take the theoretical route, wondering it Smash Bros. will be an entirely new game, or a port of the hit Wii U/3DS release. We don’t know quite yet, but he definitely left something open for debate.

Gajan Kulasingham decided to do a little digging to see all the characters that are coming to the game – and he can’t wait for even more to be revealed.

Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, also provided some praise.

Nerdist’s Jessica Chobot also noted how excited she is for the Smash Bros. game – and the Switch in general.

D1 explained just how devoted the Smash community is out there, especially after the Switch announcement.

And Amiibo Confessions treated one of their Inkling kids to a little bit of dessert as a reward for being included in Super Smash Bros.

Finally, @nazmatikk decided to do a little dreaming, now that Crash Bandicoot is Switch bound.

Here are a couple more great reactions, especially one Community fans will enjoy:

But not all folks were pleased. Like we said, there were a few fans let down with the lack of an announcement of Animal Crossing. Like, these guys…

Don’t fret, guys. Your time will come, some day.

Super Smash Bros. will release for Nintendo Switch this year.

