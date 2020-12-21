Super Smash Bros. Fan Theory Points to Release Window for Next DLC Fighter

✖

The DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have resulted in a lot of hype, and some fans think they might have an idea when the next one will drop. If the theory is to be believed, the next fighter will appear in March or April. The rationale behind the release window boils down to the way that Nintendo releases Amiibo from the game. According to @APC_Cipher on Twitter, the concept of Amiibo Theory is that a new fighter is revealed within two to three weeks of the release of a wave of Super Smash Bros. Amiibo. This theory has gained a lot of traction, as it's proven mostly accurate!

The theory from @APC_Cipher can be found below.

The basic premise is that, whenever we figure out the release date for a new wave of amiibo, we'll have a new fighter drop roughly 2/3 weeks before or after they release. It's been true for every character except Min Min, who did not have any associated amiibo launch with her. — APC (@APC_Cipher) August 28, 2020

The Tweets above are from August, prior to the release of two fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Steve and Sephiroth. In the first Tweet, @APC_Cipher guesses a release window for Steve ranging from September 7th through October 12th. Steve was released one day later, on October 13th. The next wave of Amiibo are set to release on March 26th. If the pattern continues, fans can expect the next fighter to debut in March or April.

It should be noted that there have been two exceptions to the rule: Min Min and Sephiroth. In both cases, the fighters were released away from any other Amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. line. As such, fans shouldn't place too much stock into this, as it's simply a fan theory, but the release window seems quite plausible. There are currently three fighters left in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. It seems highly likely that those three fighters will release over the next year. Since April is one-third of the way through 2021, it would only make sense to see a fighter released around that time period! Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, however, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Which fighters would you like to see next in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What do you think of this theory? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!