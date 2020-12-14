Nintendo Reveals Updated Amiibo Release Dates

✖

Fans of Nintendo's Amiibo line will be happy to know that three more figures are set to release on March 26, 2021: Banjo-Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth. A 2021 release window was announced for the figures back in October, but this is the first official announcement of a release date. The figures will release the same day as Capcom's Amiibo wave for Monster Hunter: Rise, so completists will have six figures to buy that day! The first few months of 2021 are going to be expensive for fans of the figures, as February 12 will see the release of Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

A trailer for the three Amiibo figures can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, and Byleth will be available starting March 26th! pic.twitter.com/IrjvmByp4o — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020

While Smash Bros. fans will likely want to scoop up all three figures, Banjo-Kazooie should prove to be the most popular from this wave. The bird and bear pair debuted on N64, where they quickly became fan favorites. The rights to the characters were assumed by Microsoft after Nintendo sold Rare nearly two decades ago, and many fans were shocked when the characters were announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

After the three figures are released, every playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through the first Fighter's Pass DLC will have been made available as an Amiibo. Nintendo has not made any announcements yet regarding the six fighters from the game's second DLC set, but it seems like a safe bet that these characters will receive Amiibo, as well. Thus far, three characters have been announced for that DLC set: MinMin, Steve, and Sephiroth.

While toys-to-life games have mostly disappeared over the last few years, the Amiibo line continues going strong for Nintendo. The line started in 2014, releasing alongside Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. Since then, Nintendo has released a number of different lines alongside other popular games. After more than six years on the market, it seems that interest remains strong, among Nintendo fans!

Are you excited for the next line of Amiibo? Which of these newly revealed figures is your favorite?