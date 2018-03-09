Super Smash Bros. Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo just did the unthinkable, and revealed that Super Smash Bros. will be coming to the Nintendo Switch! Better yet, you can expect it to drop some time this year. We knew that this was coming, of course, but we thought for sure that this was something Nintendo would save for E3. Pre-orders are currently live at Best Buy (link here). Check out the teaser above!

Some things to note right away. We are going to assume that this is a new entry in the series, and not a port of the Wii U and 3DS games. Too much time has gone by, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came fairly quickly, so we assumed a new game was in development. HAL is listed at the end of the trailer instead of Bandai Namco, but then, it also says “Original game…” At this point it’s hard to say, but we think a new entry makes much more sense.

The trailer was short, but very sweet. We saw the two Inklings from Splatoon having a quick skirmish, and at that point everyone was convinced that the Nintendo Direct was concluding with another Splatoon announcement. Then everything fades to black and — oh God — there it was. A giant, flaming Smash Bros. symbol.

There is a silhoutted cast cast of characters in front of the logo, but we can’t quite make out who’s there yet. Mario, Link, and the Inklings are the only officially confirmed characters for now.

We were wondering how Nintendo could possibly top its 2017, which was perhaps the best first year for any console ever. In a span of nine months we saw the best Legend of Zelda game we’ve ever played, a brand new Super Mario game, Mario Kart, a new Splatoon, a completely new fighting game IP in ARMS, an award-winning strategy cross-over in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and more. Many wondered what big games were left for 2018, and we’ve all been waiting for the Smash Bros. bomb to drop.

