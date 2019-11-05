Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Show Off Upcoming Fighter With 45-Minute Livestream

Nintendo has announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will share a 45-minute livestream all about the game’s next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard, this week. The game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, will show off what is promised to be “an in-depth look” at Bogard — which likely means we’ll get to see his moves, how he interacts with other fighters, and more. Given that he’s scheduled to release this November, there’s also a relatively good chance he’s simply made available following the stream.

More specifically, the stream is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 6th, at 5am PT. Given its length, there’s been some speculation that there could also be news of whatever fighter will fill the final empty slot, but Nintendo‘s gone out of its way to clarify that there will, in fact, be no news included about unrevealed fighters. Which is awful kind of them, considering folks like me would have otherwise watched the entire 45-minute video in hope.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 11/6 at 5am PT for a roughly 45-minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at upcoming DLC Fighter, Terry Bogard from the FATAL FURY series! pic.twitter.com/MPKUp0lkJs — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 5, 2019

What do you think of the livestream announcement? Is it going to end with Sakurai saying something like, "Terry is available now," do you think?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch. The only announced DLC fighter left to release is Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury game franchise, and he is currently scheduled to join the roster this month. There is still another unannounced fighter left to join the game as part of the already announced set of slots, but it’s unclear exactly who that might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.