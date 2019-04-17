‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ is Adding ‘Persona 5’s Joker Very Soon

After it was revealed that Joker from Persona 5 would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the game’s first challenger pack, fans have been patiently awaiting any piece of information that Nintendo was willing to give up. Unfortunately, details have remained under wraps for the most part, especially as to when players can expect him to arrive. However, that has all changed now that Nintendo has dropped a new video that acts as a Direct presentation, but solely for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and it’s approaching content, the seemingly most exciting of which is the fact that Joker is coming to the game tomorrow, April 17th!

As can be seen in the video above, Persona 5‘s Joker has quite a bit to offer as a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Then again, would we expect anything less from the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts? Not a chance.

Joker from #Persona 5 is ready to steal hearts in Super #SmashBrosUltimate, starting 4/17! Grab the Fighters Pass for Challenger Pack 1 with Joker, the Mementos stage, iconic music from the Persona series & 4 future DLC packs! Learn about Ver. 3.0:https://t.co/tZyC0P5r0W pic.twitter.com/UBLnlqNVNm — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) April 17, 2019

As stated above, this will be the first character pack for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. When all is said and done, there will be a total of five character packs, which can each be purchased for $5.99. If you know you’re going to get all of them, however, the DLC character bundle can be picked up for $25.

It’s been a long time coming, but the day has finally arrived. After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Joker will be dropping into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate within mere hours of the time of writing. Nintendo already revealed earlier this year that Joker would be arriving in April, but not many people were probably expecting such a short notice.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch, with the first character pack set to arrive on April 17th.

