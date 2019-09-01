Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenger Pack 4 Apparently Features SNK Character

A recent leak regarding the next DLC character to be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pointed the finger at Ryu Hayabusa, the protagonist from Ninja Gaiden. While that is entirely possible, it is still unknown what to expect from the upcoming Challenger Pack 4 as Nintendo has not provided anything official on the matter. That said, recent page to go up on the Nintendo website for Challenger Pack 4 might be pointing fans in another direction as a bit of information on the page hints at a character from one of SNK‘s properties arriving.

As pointed out by Nintendo Everything, the Challenger Pack 4 page on Nintendo’s website features some copyright information that names SNK directly. Scrolling to the bottom of said page, the copyright symbol can be seen alongside “SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.” While there are no other details on the page that point to where the upcoming content is coming from, it certainly appears to be from one of SNK’s IPs, which includes the likes of King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, and more.

Challenge Pack 4 in #SmashBrosUltimate will apparently be a character from SNK.

Here is the link:https://t.co/3BKouDv4sQ Screenshots below in case Nintendo takes it down. Thanks for to @New_WabiSabi for the heads up. pic.twitter.com/im9SFFdHvC — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) September 1, 2019

There may not be any specific details as to what players will receive with Challenger Pack 4, but it is stated that it will be distributed by the end of February 2020. In addition to this, it is also noted that the DLC will contain one new fighter, one new stage, and several new music tracks. However, we likely won’t be getting any of the specifics that players would like until the next Direct presentation or after. A recent report suggests that could be as early as next week.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For even more on the popular fighting title, check out some of our previous coverage.

