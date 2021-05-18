✖

Did Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character just leak? Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC speculation has once again gripped the Nintendo community, thanks to a pair of voice actors who may or may not have hinted at the next DLC character coming to the game. And if it's a genuine hint, many fans -- including those with a fondness for classic PlayStation -- will be very excited, as the character in question, isn't just extremely nostalgic, but one of the most in-demand DLC characters.

The speculation -- which is about Crash Bandicoot being one of the final two DLC characters -- has erupted thanks to Scott Whyte, the voice actor behind the orange mutant eastern barred bandicoot, and a recent Instagram post from the actor.

In the post, Whyte is recording lines with Lex Lang, who Crash Bandicoot fans will know as the voice of Neo Cortex. When these two are in the booth together, you'd expect it to be for a Crash Bandicoot game, but according to Whyte, it's not, or at least that's what the caption that accompanies the post suggests.

The teasing didn't end there though. In the comments, Whyte replied to an inquiry whether he and Lex were recording for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or more specifically, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer. Replying to this, Whyte used a "shrug" emoji.

Unfortunately, this is where the teasing does end and right now it's impossible to know what should and shouldn't be made of it all. Typically, this type of less-than-subtle teasing would suggest there's nothing to see, but it's unclear what else these two could be recording together, if it's not for a new Crash Bandicoot game or Super Smash Bros Ultimate, unless it's simply for a pre-existing Crash Bandicoot game.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this speculation. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite only.