This ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplay Brings Bayonetta to Life

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the online gaming experience on everyone’s minds, it’s not that surprising that the incredibly creative cosplay community would feel inspired. One Bayonetta cosplayer in particular was definitely feeling the inspiration, and brought the character to life in both a true-to-character way that somehow still managed to be adorable.
View this post on Instagram
Guess who forgot to cover her water tribe tattoo for bayonetta 👉🏻👉🏻 • • If you like my cosplays and want to see more please help out by donating to my KoFi!! Link in bio! • • • • #bayonetta #bayonetta2 #bayonettacosplay #bayonetta2cosplay #bayonettameme #meme #smash #ssbcosplay #ssb #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashbrosultimatecosplay #supersmashbrosmemes #memes #umbrawitch
The cosplayer in question comes from Puerto Rico and goes by the name ‘NatyLikesPizza’. It’s wildly apparent that she has an incredible passion for both cosplay and Nintendo, though she also had a few wonderfully done Overwatch pieces snuck in her portfolio as well.
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
Naughty children will be disciplined. . . . Shoutout to my boy @whynotventosa for doing this pic with me as Todoroki lmao . . . #bayonetta #bayonetta2 #bayonettacosplay #bayonetta2cosplay #bayonettameme #meme #smash #ssbcosplay #ssb #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashbrosultimatecosplay #supersmashbrosmemes #memes #umbrawitch #Todoroki #BNHA # Bnhamemes #Todorokicosplay #bnhacosplay
View this post on Instagram
Comparison from three years ago and now!! Im so glad I finally got to do both Bayonettas ❤ Thanks to those who helped out with buying the bodysuit!! I couldnt have dond it without your support and help 😊 . . (i was rly shy with lipstick and eyeshadow back then lmaoo) . . #bayonetta #bayonetta2 #bayonettacosplay #bayonetta2cosplay #bayonettameme #meme #smash #ssbcosplay #ssb #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashbrosultimatecosplay #supersmashbrosmemes #memes #umbrawitch #bayonetta1 #bayonetta1and2 #cosplaycomparison
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!