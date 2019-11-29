Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker Deconfirms Multiple Rumored DLC Characters

With The Game Awards 2019 right around the corner and Nintendo expected to announce the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character soon, rumors and reports of who the game’s next DLC character is are flooding the Internet. Turns out everyone and their mother’s father’s only daughter has an inside source at Nintendo revealing to them who Sakurai and co. are about to add to the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game. That said, a few of these rumors were recently shot down by industry insider and journalist Sabi, who’s been at the forefront of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scoops.

According to the leaker, one character we will not be seeing as the game’s next DLC fighter is Dante of Devil May Cry fame, who recently emerged as a possible candidate after multiple sources claimed the Capcom character was up next.

I can corroborate that I did, in fact, tell Papagenos what he said in his server. After corroborating with the reliable source who’s heard a name for fighter #5, Dante is not it. Thankfully this rumor got (likely) squashes early on. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 27, 2019

Another character we apparently won’t see join the game’s massive roster next is Lloyd from the Tales of series. In fact, it sounds like we won’t be getting any character from the Bandai Namco franchise.

By the way, yes. It seems like nobody has heard of Lloyd as FP5. Could be post-FP though. I’ll probably stop deconfirming now as I don’t want to just keep looking into individuals characters, and we’re getting very close to TGAs. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 29, 2019

Beyond this, the leaker also pointed out that the “leak” of Phoenix Wright from the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series is also fake, which, well, isn’t very surprising.

Seems that Phoenix Wright leak was fake https://t.co/ea3i8DDfG9 — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 28, 2019

Of course, like the rumors themselves, these deconfirmations should be taken with a grain of salt. With all the names being thrown around for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s fifth DLC character one thing has become pretty obvious: nobody really seems to know who Nintendo is adding next. However, thankfully, this should change very soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.