Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Essentially Deconfirmed

Another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has essentially been deconfirmed. Recently, Nintendo announced plans to update the Switch and Switch Lite game with some brand new content, and in the process more or less deconfirmed a rumored DLC character in the process. More specifically, Nintendo has revealed its plans to add Paper Mario: The Origami King spirits to the game very soon.

As you may know, when a game or character gets added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a spirit, it typically means they aren't coming to the game in the form of DLC. In other words, don't expect any character from Paper Mario: The Origami King to be added as DLC.

Word of the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Paper Mario content comes way of the game's official Japanese Twitter account, which shared the news last night. As for the event itself, it won't be added to the game until August 28, in other words, until this Friday.

Now, it's important to note that this doesn't 100 percent deconfirm Paper Mario coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but that's how this news is typically taken. So far, every character or game added as a spirit hasn't been added as a DLC character, and every DLC character added hasn't been added as a spirit.

