‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Mods DLC Fighters’ Stats Into Game

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has modded some of the DLC fighters’ stats into the game to see what they’ll feel like when they’re released.

Twitter user and Ultimate player Mizumi first datamined the stats for Piranha Plant, Joker, and a third character codenamed “Brave” days ago to show how the fighters compared to other characters in terms of run speed, weight, and other variables. After revealing those stats, the player copied those same stats onto existing fighters and shared gameplay clips to show what they looked like with the DLC stats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker

I gave Joker’s stats to Captain Falcon to see how he would feel and is a tad bit heavier than i though. pic.twitter.com/A5itsGNrJV — Mizumi (@_Mizumi) January 7, 2019

Starting with Joker from Persona 5, the player placed Joker’s stats onto Captain Falcon, though Falcon has also been modded to look like Waluigi. There are several variables at play there, but the main takeaway is that the way Waluigi is moving will be how Joker moves around the stage when he’s released, though there’s a strong possibility the stats will be changed before the character is made available.

Piranha Plant

I put Piranha Plant’s stats over Bowser Jr and he has really good jumps. Like, I had to make sure I didn’t copy over the wrong values. Also his landing lag for aerials is bad. pic.twitter.com/U5S73cJDrW — Mizumi (@_Mizumi) January 7, 2019

Moving on to the next DLC character, the one that’ll be released sooner than Joker, the player copied Piranha Plant’s stats over to Bowser Jr. The video creator commented on how impressive the jumps for Piranha Plant appear to be with its current values and said they had to doublecheck to make sure the wrong values weren’t copied over. The end of those jumps appear to leave something to be desired though seeing how the lag on aerials isn’t favorable for the plant, but perhaps its moveset will have some ways to make up for that downside.

“Brave”

I put “Brave’s” stats on Ike. He slides a bit when turning which is interesting. Feels pretty nice to play as overall. pic.twitter.com/M7PdILFxUT — Mizumi (@_Mizumi) January 8, 2019

Last on the list of DLC characters is the one that people know the least about: Brave. Brave is currently thought to be a Square Enix Character, particularly from the Dragon Quest series, but that’s only speculation at this point that’s been fueled even further by alleged leaks which set the stage for the Dragon Quest expectations. Mizumi put those stats on Ike from the Fire Emblem series with Brave appearing the be the most average character of the three shown so far.

Piranha Plant is due out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate some time in February, but the other two DLC fighters currently don’t have release dates.