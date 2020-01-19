Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Possibly Already Leaked

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character — Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Byleth — is set to be added to the Nintendo Switch game later this month. But, who’s coming after the Fire Emblem character? Well, for now, Nintendo isn’t saying anything, however, we do know we are getting another six DLC characters, and it looks like the first of these next wave may be a long-rumored and highly-requested Microsoft character. More specifically, it looks like Minecraft’s Steve could be joining the game’s massive roster in the near future.

Speculation over the character’s inclusion began after a screenshot of the game’s director Masahiro Sakurai playing Minecraft on Nintendo Switch started to make the rounds. Now, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no confirmation that this is actually Sakurai’s account, but if it is, well it may have some interesting implications.

As the alleged screenshot shows, Sakurai apparently just started playing the iconic game earlier this week, despite the fact that it’s been available on the Nintendo Switch for awhile. Looking at this, many fans think Sakurai is researching for the DLC. In other words, they believe the legendary director is more intimately familiarizing himself with the game before tackling Steve and whatever content may come with the character. Or maybe he’s just enjoying some Minecraft for the first time. Or maybe this isn’t actually Sakurai, and is simply photoshopped. Unfortunately, for now, we can’t know which of these is the case, but there’s no denying it has the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community talking.

sakurai is playing minecraft, what could this mean pic.twitter.com/t0lMfIyE2s — harry ciphers (@smudgebap) January 18, 2020

Of course, all of this should be taken with a few grains of salt, because right now it’s nothing more than speculation based off an alleged screenshot. In other words, there’s nothing here worth betting on at the bookies.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.