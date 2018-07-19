Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Download Size For Nintendo Switch Is Pretty Hefty

We’re just as excited to check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as you fans are, but it sounds like you’ll need to do a little preparation before you hop into the fighting arena with the digital version.

That’s because reports indicate that the Switch game is probably one of the biggest Nintendo‘s ever offered.

Based on a report from Destructoid, the digital storefront for Ultimate indicates that the file will be at least 16GB in size when it releases. This could just be an estimate, as we’re still a few months away from the game’s debut. If it does end up sticking though, it sounds like you’ll need a pretty good size memory card in order to enjoy Smash.

This is the biggest game that Nintendo’s offered yet for the Switch. Granted, there are some games that are bigger, as Bethesda’s digital versions of Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus clock in at about 22-24 GB apiece. But the largest games that Nintendo has on the eShop are Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (12.3 GB) and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (13.4 GB).

It also means you’ll need a memory card to play the game unless you’re getting the physical version. The system only comes with 32GB of memory space, and a good portion of that is taken up by downloads when you initialize it. We recommend, at the very least, a 64 GB memory card, although there are larger sizes available. They go up to 400 GB so the bigger the better!

Considering that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has every fighter in the series’ history included in it (along with new faces like Ridley along for the ride), it’s going to be pretty stacked in terms of content. So obviously a bigger memory space would make sense.

And keep in mind that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U was already enough of a hefty download, clocking in at 15.6 GB upon its release. The 3DS version fared much better, around 2.1 GB. It works off of lesser detail though.)

Whatever it ends up being in size, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be worth it, especially for die hard fans of the series. The game drops on December 7 for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form.