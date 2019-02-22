‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan Re-Creates the Bill of Rights With Our Favorite Fighters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is pretty much on every Nintendo Switch owner’s mind, especially with the hint of a new DLC fighter reveal on the horizon. With new characters on the way and an incredible single-player narrative to enjoy between matches, there’s a lot to enjoy, and that enjoyment inspires some pretty unique creative energy. For example, one fan re-imagined the Bill of Rights with the help of some of favourite Smash characters for a school project.

You can check out said re-imagined Bill of Rights below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as school projects go, this is pretty awesome! And of course, there’s a Waluigi nod snuck in there for the first amendment with the Mario brothers each showing off their support for the character that everyone keeps rooting for. Though, we are kind of worried as to why Pikachu is on trial? We knew that innocent face was hiding something.

With the Piranha Plant having made its grand debut last month, and new fighter reveals coming, it’s a good time to be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan. With so many more DLC fighters on the way and an already impressive roster, we can’t wait to see what else Nintendo has up its sleeves — and how those fighters will factor into cool school projects as seen above.

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our coverage hub here, which includes information more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness and silly Smash odds and ends!