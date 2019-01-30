‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans Are Giving a Lot of Love To Piranha Plant

By ComicBook.com Staff

In case you missed the news, Piranha Plant is now playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the latest update to the game. You still have two days to get him if you pre-ordered the game, though it sounds like a lot of fans are already thrilled to be getting their hands on the unlikely hero.

Piranha

Below are some of the best reactions we've seen for the character, in which some folks are proclaiming they're already going to be using him as their "main." Check 'em out!

This is straight up frightening…

This person's excited.

How good Piranha Plant will be in the long-term has yet to be seen. But it sounds like a lot of folks are excited with what he brings to the table. Now, let's fight!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via the Nintendo eShop.

