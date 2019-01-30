‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans Are Giving a Lot of Love To Piranha Plant

In case you missed the news, Piranha Plant is now playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the latest update to the game. You still have two days to get him if you pre-ordered the game, though it sounds like a lot of fans are already thrilled to be getting their hands on the unlikely hero.

Below are some of the best reactions we've seen for the character, in which some folks are proclaiming they're already going to be using him as their "main." Check 'em out!

I’m going to be a piranha plant main 😂 //t.co/SFQ5urA354 — MrUwUStains (@MrCoffeeStains) January 30, 2019

in this house we love and support piranha plant — lich gf (@maevecohen) January 30, 2019

This is straight up frightening…

WE'VE GOTTEN PIRANHA PLANT, LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pMBCzPk5gy — Orca Whatever (@Orca_Whatever) January 30, 2019

PIRANHA PLANT IS LIT — ıllıllı 𝙇𝙚𝙬𝙞𝙨 ıllıllı (@OriginalHyrule) January 30, 2019

Time to party like a Piranha Plant! //t.co/5Zfdd3CJP3 — Billy Berghammer (@louiethecat) January 30, 2019

Oh alright. Piranha Plant is out. Welp I'll play you after I beat KH3 pic.twitter.com/paFINwagrI — JVGM98 (@2JVGM98) January 30, 2019

This person's excited.

PIRANHA PLANT IS OUT AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — Vela Nova (@EliteDabberBruh) January 30, 2019

Piranha Plant really is the best character. — Brian Clark (@Megatallica27) January 30, 2019

Yeah Piranha Plant is out and that's cool, BUT LOOK HOW CUTE KIRBY IS HIS LITTLE PIRANHA PLANT COSTUME #SmashBros #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/f7IhDpbDtZ — BEEEEEEEELEEEEEEEE (@stopitwhyme) January 30, 2019

Oh boy I can't wait to use Piranha Plant at genesis 6 😁 — Jpeg (@JesusTorres1212) January 30, 2019

They added Piranha Plant in Smash today 👌 — Jordan the Fox-Cat (@jordanw5432) January 30, 2019

I GOT MY PIRANHA PLANT!!! — julio. (@JulioDiamond_) January 30, 2019

How good Piranha Plant will be in the long-term has yet to be seen. But it sounds like a lot of folks are excited with what he brings to the table. Now, let's fight!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via the Nintendo eShop.

Are you eager to play as Piranha Plant? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!