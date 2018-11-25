Artist Turns ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighters Into Cartoon Network Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster full of fighters can also double as Cartoon Network characters, one artist has discovered.

Artist and animator Nick Lauer turned all of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s fighters, those from Nintendo and those who made guest appearances in the game, into characters across Cartoon Network shows new and old. No matter when you started watching the Cartoon Network channel, you’ll likely recognize at least a few characters from the illustration Lauer showed off on Twitter, a crossover that’s even better if you can match up exactly who those characters are supposed to be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

CARTOON NETWORK x SMASH I had a lot of fun making this and coming up with character combos. Who’s your favorite? pic.twitter.com/acEJ4kDEa3 — Nick (@plooper14) November 23, 2018

Adventure Time, Dexter’s Laboratory, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Powerpuff Girls, and Regular Show are just some of the many shows represented in the illustration. Characters from these shows have been turned into the likes of the Ice Climbers, Bowser Jr. the Pokemon Trainer, Samus, and every other character that the game will launch with when it releases on December 6th. Piranha Plant appears to be the only character not featured within the illustration, but that’s because that particular fighter is considered to be the first DLC fighter that players will only get if they register their copy of the game before January 31st.

The artist shared more insights into his work with tweets that showed the behind-the-scenes process of creating the illustration. He said a few characters were changed at the last minute, and mentioned that Ridley in particular was pivoted from being a Camp Lazlo character to being drawn as Aku from Samurai Jack.

Here’s one I did a few years ago for comparison. As you can see I made some changes pic.twitter.com/1PJwVgsg8v — Nick (@plooper14) November 23, 2018

Here’s my progress if anyone wants to see. A couple characters were changed at the last minute pic.twitter.com/ckDI87htQx — Nick (@plooper14) November 24, 2018

also Ridley was gonna be Clam from Camp Lazlo but I ended up changing it to Aku lol pic.twitter.com/xekdojUprO — Nick (@plooper14) November 24, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release on December 6th for the Nintendo Switch. Lauer’s full site with more animations, illustrations, and fan art can be seen here, and he said on Twitter that those interested in the Cartoon Network x Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover can look into buying a poster of the illustration.