The 10 Best Video Games Released in 2002

By 2002, sixth-generation consoles were hitting their stride. Between the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox, fans had plenty to play. This year saw the release of several new games for beloved franchises and a few that started new series that are still getting entries in 2025.

Games that just missed the list include Metroid Fusion, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, the Resident Evil GameCube remake, and TimeSplitters 2. Below, you’ll find the top ten games of 2002 according to Metacritic, though it’s worth noting that we’ve taken out any re-releases.

10) Super Mario Sunshine – 92 Metascore

Super Mario Sunshine has always been in a weird space for Nintendo fans. The company made a few choices to try and innovate on the classic Mario formula that it perfected with Super Mario 64. The F.L.U.D.D. system worked well at times, but was let down by poor camera controls.

That said, the level design showed Nintendo was still at the top of the game in platforming. It also looked great for the time and has aged well. Sunshine introduced several characters who have continued to pop up in future Mario games.

9) Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos – 92 Metascore

Warcraft 3 is one of Blizzard’s many high points. Not only is the real-time strategy game one of the best in the genre, but it also set the foundation for two other games that would eventually take over the gaming landscape for years.

World of Warcraft came directly out of the hero feature that Warcraft 3 made popular. These new units introduced RPG mechanics to the franchise, giving players more control over their development. Heroes were also instrumental in the modding scene, making the Defense of the Ancients map, which created the MOBA genre. Without Warcraft 3, we’d never have games like League of Legends or DOTA 2.

8) Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem – 92 Metascore

Denis Dyack’s Eternal Darkness remains one of the more captivating horror games we’ve ever seen. As players lose sanity, they’ll start to notice different changes to the game’s UI and gameplay.

That includes everything from a skewed camera angle to fourth-wall-breaking effects like simulated console errors. Unfortunately, Eternal Darkness sold poorly despite its strong reviews, and Silicon Knights never got to make a sequel.

7) NFL 2K3 – 92 Metascore

NFL 2K3 earned universal acclaim across all platforms, but wasn’t the best-reviewed football game of 2002. We’ll get that game below, but it’s fair to say that football fans had plenty to be excited about this year.

This game was the first time Randy Moss wasn’t on the cover of an NFL 2K game, as Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher took center stage. Unfortunately, the series only lasted two more entries before EA signed an exclusive deal with the NFL.

6) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell – 93 Metascore

The first Splinter Cell was a high point for stealth gameplay. Playing as elite NSA agent Sam Fisher, players are tasked with infiltrating several enemy bases, using darkness to their advantage.

Splinter Cell placed a heavy emphasis on staying in the shadows, giving players the ability to take out light sources through various means to stay in the dark. Developer Ubisoft went on to develop several sequels, and a remake has been in the works since 2021.

5) Virtua Fighter 4 – 94 Metascore

The fourth Virtua Fighter was loved by fans and critics alike, partially due to Sega’s push to streamline the popular fighter. The PlayStation 2 version was called “the greatest fighting game since Street Fighter 2” by critics at the time, and after selling 500,000 copies during its opening weekend, it became Sega’s fastest-selling game of the generation.

Virtua Fighter 4‘s comprehensive training mode was a huge boon to new players at the time, and something we still see emulated in modern fighters. The developers also revamped the evasion system and added several new characters who have become series mainstays.

4) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 – 94 Metascore

Following up on the incredibly successful Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 was always going to be a tough task. Credit to the developers at Neversoft that they were able to pull another great game out of the hat while transitioning away from limited-time levels.

The more open system in THPS 4 set the stage for the open worlds of Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland and Project 8. Neversoft also introduced new ways to extend your combo with spine transfers and skitching. Unfortunately, the upcoming Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 remake doesn’t include the open levels, keeping everything time-limited instead.

3) Madden NFL 2003 – 95 Metascore

Madden NFL 2003 was the first game in the franchise to include online play, an important step for the long-running series. There were other small improvements over the previous version, but developer EA Tiburon didn’t include any major gameplay or mode changes until the next few editions. Importantly, Madden NFL 2003 was well-reviewed regardless of your chosen platform.

2) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – 95 Metascore

In 2001, developer Rockstar changed the gaming world forever with Grand Theft Auto 3. It would be several years before Rockstar made another numbered entry, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t delivering phenomenal games in the meantime.

Vice City was originally going to be a mission pack released for GTA 3, but Rockstar North decided to make a stand-alone game. In doing so, they added the first protagonist who could talk to the franchise. On top of that, the developers brought in Ray Liotta to provide the voice for Tommy Vercetti. The rest of the cast includes even more big-name talent, though the real star of the show is the neon-soaked city of Vice City. Fortunately, we’ll be going back relatively soon when GTA 6 finally launches.

1) Metroid Prime – 97 Metascore

Nintendo and Retro Studios took a big risk with Metroid Prime, transitioning the fan-favorite franchise into first-person. Thankfully, it more than paid off, becoming a best-seller and Game of the Year winner. It also created a new franchise for Nintendo.

Metroid Prime has gone on to have two sequels, with a fourth game due to launch in 2025. If you missed out on the first game, Nintendo released a remastered version of it on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.