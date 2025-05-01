Prime Gaming Reveals 23 Free New Games for May 2025

The merry month of May has arrived and, with it, a bevy of new free games from Prime Gaming has sprung! This month, Prime Gaming subscribers have 23 exciting new titles to download, including some series favorites and unique historical experiences, as well as two great Star Wars titles sure to kick off your May 4th in style. Games like Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, and Amnesia: Rebirth are all available this May alongside Styx: Master of Shadows, Hypnospace Outlaw, and Thief 2: The Metal Age, just to name a few. As was the case with March and April, one of the titles is redeemable for free on Xbox, meaning that, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can nab a game for your Xbox One, PC, or Xbox Series X|S at no cost to you.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, the force is strong with Prime Gaming’s new wave of games, as both the real-time strategy title Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds and the nostalgic toy-ified classic LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga are available for free today. We also get some sequels for titles featured in previous months like Wolfenstein with The New Colossus, Saints Row with Gat out of Hell, and Legacy of Kain with Blood Omen 2. For those who like a fun trip through history-inspired settings, there’s the horror-filled Amnesia: Rebirth, the stealth-focused Thief 2: The Metal Age, and the French Revolution-inspired roguelike Liberté.

Prime Gaming’s May additions include titles from Star Wars and Saints Row.

Per usual, the codes can only be claimed from their respective websites and launchers. A majority of the codes are from GOG, so make sure to download the launcher to ensure you’ll be able to play the games as soon as you claim the code. The same sentiment goes for the Amazon Games App, Legacy Games, Epic Games Store, and, in the case of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, the Microsoft Store. To get the codes, head to Prime Gaming, find the game/s you want to get, and redeem the code/s. Below is a list of all the titles that’ll be available for free for Prime members to claim and enjoy this May.

Available Now (May 1st)

STAR WARS Galactic Battlegrounds Saga [GOG Code]

LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga [GOG Code]

Styx: Master of Shadows [GOG Code]

The Invisible Hand [Amazon Games App]

May 8th

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code]

Amnesia: Rebirth [Epic Games Store]

Hypnospace Outlaw [GOG Code]

Doors – Paradox [Epic Games Store]

May 15th

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell [GOG Code]

ENDLESS Legend Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App]

Golf with Your Friends [GOG Code]

Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 [GOG Code]

Mail Time [GOG Code]

May 22nd

FATE [GOG Code]

Thief 2: The Metal Age [GOG Code]

Everdream Valley [Amazon Games App]

Chessarama [Epic Games Store]

The Lost Ashford Ring [Legacy Games Code]

May 29th

Samurai Bringer [Amazon Games App]

Trinity Fusion [Amazon Games App]

Masterplan Tycoon [Amazon Games App]

Liberté [Epic Games Store]

Jennifer Wilde Unlikely Revolutionaries [Epic Games Store]

While other services may not keep their titles for free for long, the claiming period for Prime Gaming is a lot more forgiving. With last month’s hit games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, time may not feel like it’s on your side, but Prime Gaming has your back, giving you plenty of time to claim them before they expire via this website. The lineup for Prime Gaming’s free titles continues to grow with each month, so, to keep up to date, be sure to check out the official Prime Gaming Twitter/X, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, as well as right here on ComicBook.com.