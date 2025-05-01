More Prince of Persia Teased by Ubiusoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was a surprise critical hit from Ubisoft in 2024, exceeding many expectations. A recent teaser has fans excited for the future of the series, even hoping for a sequel to the Metroidvania title. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has recently crossed over two million players, and The Rogue Prince of Persia is seeing very positive reviews even in its early access period. Ubisoft is also working on a remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, showing how much faith the studio is placing in the Prince of Persia series. With multiple projects in the works, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Ubisoft praised players for bringing the Prince of Persia series back to life in a new post, teasing even more to come. It remains unclear what this refers to, especially considering the track record of the series.

You’ve revived the legend. The Prince is back, and believe us — he's just warming up. pic.twitter.com/hsWpQUgFVz — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) April 30, 2025

While Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has seen over two million players, Ubisoft Montpellier, the team behind the hit game, has been disbanded, making it hard to imagine a sequel happening. Reports indicated Ubisoft Montpellier fought for a sequel or more DLC, but ultimately were pulled to different projects.

This places the future of the Prince of Persia series in both The Rogue Prince of Persia and the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. The former receives frequent updates in its early access period, drawing in new players and giving current players more content to enjoy.

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake will probably be the biggest event for the series and could see many fans return to it. Ubisoft hasn’t given an official release date for the project yet, but fans have been patiently waiting. The most recent news shows a planned 2026 release, but this is subject to change.

What are your hopes for the Prince of Persia series? Are you excited for the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake or would you have preferred a sequel to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Let us know in the comments below!