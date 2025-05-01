Phasmophobia Update Fixes Cursed Hollow Issues

Kinetic Games’ incredibly popular horror game Phasmophobia has a brand-new update today, bringing some welcome fixes to its new event, Cursed Hollow. This is the game’s first event for 2025, and was launched in the middle of April. It introduced a slew of changes based on community feedback, including different map rotations, gameplay modifiers, and in-game rewards. While it addressed some concerns, it also brought in some unwanted bugs, hindering the player experience. Some of that should be fixed with this new update.

Simply titled “Hotfix v0.12.1.1,” the new Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow update focuses on fixing issues reported by the community. Many of these issues aren’t total game breakers, but would definitely impact a player’s experience negatively, like audio bugs or inconsistencies with daily and weekly challenges from player to player. The update also made two changes. Players can no longer “place” equipment on Jackalope nest eggs, and the Obake ghost model can now shape shift during seasonal events.

Kinetic Games also confirmed one known issue so far in its patch notes for the new Phasmophobia update. Specifically, lighting issues may be present on some maps during the event.

Here are the full patch notes for the Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow update:

Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow – Hotfix v0.12.1.1

Changes

You can no longer “place” equipment on Jackalope nest eggs, which is now consistent with the nest itself.

Obake ghost model can now shape shift during seasonal events where the model is replaced with an event ghost model.

Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused no audio to play when opening the Cursed Hollow leaflet in the warehouse.

Fixed an issue that caused the player’s vote tape to not return to its original point after deselecting a map.

Fixed an issue that prevented the lobby volume not adjusting when using the slider in Audio settings.

Fixed an issue that caused different daily and weekly challenges to appear from player to player as well as rotational maps.

Fixed an issue that caused inconsistencies with DOTS T2 when the ghost and Forest Minions were too close to the player.

Fixed an issue that removed textures from Point Hope’s terrain.

Fixed an issue introduced with the gamepad deadzone change that caused changes to player’s sensitivity settings.

Fixed an issue that prevented the ghost from killing a player when playing in VR.

Fixed an issue that gave the incorrect name to the Cursed Hollow event badge.

Known Issues