‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighters Have Hilarious Reactions to an Opponent’s Final Smash

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been available for a little bit now and continues to be a huge hit! For good reason too with the largest roster in the franchise’s history, filled with fighters that came as a surprise to all. With eclectic options to choose from for characters to play as and a stunning single-player mode in World of Light, it’s no wonder that the latest Nintendo exclusive is the talk of the gaming community. Now the fighting game is all the rage for a different reason, a very hilarious reason.

As Twitter user @TrueJCGamer pointed out over on the social media platform, a lot of the fighters have a very unique reaction when their opponent utilizes their Final Smash. Some of the reactions are normal, while others are “pure gold”:

Apparently almost every character has their own unique reaction when an opponent uses their final smash and some of these are just pure gold pic.twitter.com/Mk0dmb1jYG — CHEELAI IS BEST GIRL (@TrueJCGamer) February 8, 2019

Check them all out here://t.co/yHBzTuu5SN — CHEELAI IS BEST GIRL (@TrueJCGamer) February 8, 2019

My personal favorite is StarFox because he looks like he just found god and doesn’t quite know how to handle it, but Pikachu is a close second. It’s so freaking hilarious, those bug-eyed expressions mean those characters have seen some things. Some very troubling things that we will then use for our own amusement and I love it. In fact, new wallpaper.

With the Piranha Plant having made its grand debut last month, and new fighter reveals on the horizon, it’s a good time to be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan. With so many more DLC fighters on the way and the already impressive roster live now, we can’t wait to see what else the Big N has up their sleeves and what kind of reactions those characters will have too.

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the NintendoSwitch. You can learn even more about the title over at our coverage hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters!