Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Video Shows Visual Improvements To Stages

Not only is Nintendo throwing in every character, stage and music track in the book in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it’s also making refinements in a number of areas so that it looks better than ever. And if you need proof of that, look no further than the video clip we found today over on GameXplain.

The video runs just under ten minutes and compares screenshots from the new game with the previous Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. The narrator explains, “We’ve undertaken the task of retracing all the shots that we can in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U to see just how much has changed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also notes, “While most shots are almost 1-to-1, keep in mind the camera in Ultimate seems to be a lot more flexible.” But outside of that, you should be able to see the stark differences between the two.

We start with the Kirby forest stage, and as you can see from the Smash Bros. Ultimate version, it’s a lot brighter than before, with lighting effects. These are also noticeable in the Legend of Zelda stage that follows. In fact, all of the “classic” stages seem to have gone through refinements for the better.

Again, there’s not enough moving footage to really show just how beautiful the new Ultimate stages look. But you get an idea of the hard work that Sakurai and his squad are putting into the game so that it looks better than ever, whether you’re playing on a television screen or in tabletop mode.

As the video goes on, we get a look at more stages, including the Metroid lava stage (which looks incredible) and the classic Donkey Kong stage, which is closer in color and tone to the arcade original and not so much “pink.”

There’s a lot of comparisons to make here, with dozens upon dozens of stages that look remarkable; but we’ve only seen so many. We could see even more added over the next few weeks before the game’s final release. And the more the merrier, especially with all the combatants and extras that will be included.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.