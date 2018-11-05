‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Has an Incineroar Hat For Kirby and Fans Love It

We know that Kirby has become the ultimate hero of the Super Smash Bros. universe, thanks to the reveal of the World of Light story trailer for the forthcoming Ultimate on Switch. But now comes the real kicker — the fact that Kirby looks awesome when he takes up the Incineroar form.

Some new video has surfaced online showcasing our hero in the hat, and, yes, it looks amazing. You can watch the video in question below, though it’s very brief and, for a few seconds, quite fuzzy. (Even fuzzier than Incineroar, yes.)

Short vid showing kirby incineroar pic.twitter.com/b6WDGMdZAU — Overload | SefiCompacto (@SefiCompacto) November 2, 2018

As you can see, he doesn’t show off too many abilities, though he still looks like he kicks a lot of butt in this form. So he’s got that going for him.

And what’s more, this Twitter artist even drew up a piece of concept art as to what Kirby looks like with his hat. He even has little fangs. Awww.

As a result, many fans have reacted to the hat, wondering what more Kirby can do with Incineroar abilities. And, yes, we want to find out too. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Ok we are getting more kirby hats tomorrow, you guys are crazy — Overload | SefiCompacto (@SefiCompacto) November 2, 2018

Oh so the spin attack is his neutral B. Okay. Seems reasonable — DeeJay Aych (@YT_DJH) November 3, 2018

This is really cute — Pixel (@PixelTheComet) November 2, 2018

OMG HE LOOK SO Adorab$gj*%!lee!❤😭 — SAORI (@SAORI72441876) November 4, 2018

god bless — thanknee (@tlgwssb) November 4, 2018

It’s unknown when we’ll see official gameplay of Kirby Incineroar (Kirbyroar?) in action, but since the game isn’t too far off from now, it won’t be long. Now, if we could only see what Kirby looks like in Ken Masters’ duds. Maybe he’ll have his own adorable little Dragon Punch to boot. AHHHHH! We need to play this now.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, in both digital and physical form. Be sure to look for lots of coverage shortly following the game’s release — yes, including Kirby hats.