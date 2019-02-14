Upcoming ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Spirit Board Is All About ‘Legend of Zelda’

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch announcement, the Big N has revealed that our beloved pint-sized hero is back once more for a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirit Board event.

The latest event is called “Power, Wisdom, and Courage” and it kicks off today at 10 PM PST. The purpose of this event is to bring characters from our beloved Legend of Zelda franchise appear more often on the Spirit Board, which is perfect given the recent news.

As for who players can expect to come across during the latest event:

Agahnim

Cucco

Deku Link

Dimitri

Din

Fairy Bottle

Goron

Great Fairy

Happy Mask Salesman

Kaepora Gaebora

Kafel

Like Like

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Malon

Marin

Moblin

Moosh

Nayru

Octorok

Postman

ReDead

Ricky

Tektite

Wind Fish

Zora

The rotation of character appearances will be at random, so for those wanting to make the most out of the latest Spirit Board a certain level of diligence will be required. For those excited most for Link and the Wind Fish, those two will be the most common and will be available from 10 AM to 10 PM PST for the former, and 4 AM to 4 PM PST for the latter.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

With the Piranha Plant having made its grand debut last month, and new fighter reveals on the horizon, it’s a good time to be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan. With so many more DLC fighters on the way and the already impressive roster live now, we can’t wait to see what else the Big N has up their sleeves and what kind of reactions those characters will have too.

