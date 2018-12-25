‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Captures Moments When Fighters Miss Their Grabs

Most Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters have special animations that play when they whiff a grab, and one player has taken the time to capture each one of those moments where characters fail to grapple with an opponent.

Redditor and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player Yze3 shared the gallery of images below that showed the reactions of each fighter when they try to grab someone and fail, some of them looking more surprised or disappointed than others. The characters don’t have a uniform reaction, and some of them look downright distraught when they can’t grab an enemy to toss them around or set up a combo.

Fighters like the Villager, King Dedede, Pit, King K. Rool, and many of the Pokemon like Pikachu, Pichu, Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Jigglypuff in particular have some pretty animated looks when they fail to grab someone. The player who created the gallery said that it was reactions like those that inspired them to look for other characters’ animations which led them to find out that most fighters do have a reaction solely for missing the grab.

“When I noticed that characters like Pac-man and Pichu were sad after failing their grab, I wanted to see who else had expressions as well,” the player said. “It turns out that nearly everyone has one.”

If a favorite character is missing from the album, it’s because that specific fighter doesn’t have a unique missed grab animation, the album creator said. If they didn’t have a reaction, they were just left out of the images. Donkey Kong, for example, doesn’t have a unique animation and just keeps grinning the whole time he tries to grab someone, a surprising omission considering how expressive Donkey Kong’s character usually is.

While some fighters are left out, others got more than one spot within the gallery due to their movesets. Incineroar and Ridley both have more than one way to grab enemies with their side specials causing them to embrace an opponent and either sling them against the ropes or drag them across the ground. Because of that, they each have another animation for when they mess those special abilities that differs from their missed grab reaction.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.