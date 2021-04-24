Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Poll Reveals the Most and Least Popular Characters
According to a huge Super Smash Bros. Ultimate poll out of Japan, Pyra and Mythra -- the Xenoblade 2 characters that were recently added -- are the most popular fighters in the game, grabbing 1,318 votes, or roughly 1 in every 20 votes. Of course, this may be the product of recency bias, but the next most popular character, Ganondorf, isn't even close with 982 votes. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five is Joker, Kirby, and Byleth, in that order.
As for the least popular character that unfortunate title belongs to Diddy Kong, who came in last right behind Mii Swordfighter and Daisy. Meanwhile, for some inexplicable reason, Falco is number 63 when he clearly should be number two, behind only Captain Falcon, who was voted into ninth.
Below, you can check out the full results of the survey, courtesy of the Netorabo Survey Team:
- Pyra and Mythra
- Ganondorf
- Joker
- Kirby
- Byleth
- Cloud
- Terry
- Sephiroth
- Captain Falcon
- Hero
- Ness
- King K. Rool
- Ike
- Snake
- Corrin
- Mr Game & Watch
- Zelda
- Pikachu
- Jigglypuff
- Lucas
- Lucina
- Link
- Robin
- ROB
- King Dedede
- Greninja
- Yoshi
- Sonic
- Bowser
- Mars
- Icineroar
- Inkling
- Donkey Kong
- Mario
- Bayonetta (tie)
- Roy (tie)
- Meta Knight (tie)
- Dark Pit
- Wolf
- Ridley
- Banjo & Kazooie
- Shulk
- Little Mac
- Mewtwo
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Palutena
- Lucario
- Piranha Plant
- Samus
- Zero Suit Samus
- Pac-Man
- Mega Man
- Isabelle
- Pokemon Trainer
- Ice Climbers
- Pit
- Villager (tie)
- Steve
- Luigi (tie)
- Ken (tie)
- Chrom
- Pichu
- Falco
- Mii Gunner
- Toon Link
- Richter
- Bowser Jr
- Fox
- Min Min
- Sheik
- Ryu
- Rosalina & Luma
- Young Link
- Duck Hunt
- Simon
- Wario
- Dark Samus (tie)
- Mii Brawler (tie)
- Dr Mario
- Peach
- Pikmin & Olimar
- Daisy
- Mii Swordfighter
- Diddy Kong
Of course, it's important to keep in mind that while 20,000 is a lot of participants, this list is far from indicative of what all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players think. In order for that to be the case, the poll would need millions and millions and millions of votes, not 20,000.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.
