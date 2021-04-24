Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Poll Reveals the Most and Least Popular Characters

By Tyler Fischer

According to a huge Super Smash Bros. Ultimate poll out of Japan, Pyra and Mythra -- the Xenoblade 2 characters that were recently added -- are the most popular fighters in the game, grabbing 1,318 votes, or roughly 1 in every 20 votes. Of course, this may be the product of recency bias, but the next most popular character, Ganondorf, isn't even close with 982 votes. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five is Joker, Kirby, and Byleth, in that order.

As for the least popular character that unfortunate title belongs to Diddy Kong, who came in last right behind Mii Swordfighter and Daisy. Meanwhile, for some inexplicable reason, Falco is number 63 when he clearly should be number two, behind only Captain Falcon, who was voted into ninth.

Below, you can check out the full results of the survey, courtesy of the Netorabo Survey Team:

  1. Pyra and Mythra
  2. Ganondorf
  3. Joker
  4. Kirby
  5. Byleth
  6. Cloud
  7. Terry
  8. Sephiroth
  9. Captain Falcon
  10. Hero
  11. Ness
  12. King K. Rool
  13. Ike
  14. Snake
  15. Corrin
  16. Mr Game & Watch
  17. Zelda
  18. Pikachu
  19. Jigglypuff
  20. Lucas
  21. Lucina
  22. Link
  23. Robin
  24. ROB
  25. King Dedede
  26. Greninja
  27. Yoshi
  28. Sonic
  29. Bowser
  30. Mars
  31. Icineroar
  32. Inkling
  33. Donkey Kong
  34. Mario
  35. Bayonetta (tie)
  36. Roy (tie)
  37. Meta Knight (tie)
  38. Dark Pit
  39. Wolf
  40. Ridley
  41. Banjo & Kazooie
  42. Shulk
  43. Little Mac
  44. Mewtwo
  45. Wii Fit Trainer
  46. Palutena
  47. Lucario
  48. Piranha Plant
  49. Samus
  50. Zero Suit Samus
  51. Pac-Man
  52. Mega Man
  53. Isabelle
  54. Pokemon Trainer
  55. Ice Climbers
  56. Pit
  57. Villager (tie)
  58. Steve
  59. Luigi (tie)
  60. Ken (tie)
  61. Chrom
  62. Pichu
  63. Falco
  64. Mii Gunner
  65. Toon Link
  66. Richter
  67. Bowser Jr
  68. Fox
  69. Min Min
  70. Sheik
  71. Ryu
  72. Rosalina & Luma
  73. Young Link
  74. Duck Hunt
  75. Simon
  76. Wario
  77. Dark Samus (tie)
  78. Mii Brawler (tie)
  79. Dr Mario
  80. Peach
  81. Pikmin & Olimar
  82. Daisy
  83. Mii Swordfighter
  84. Diddy Kong

Of course, it's important to keep in mind that while 20,000 is a lot of participants, this list is far from indicative of what all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players think. In order for that to be the case, the poll would need millions and millions and millions of votes, not 20,000.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the game, click here or check out the relevant links below:

Start the Conversation

of