Kingdom Hearts 3 Mod Adds Link and Mario from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A Kingdom Hearts III fan has created a mod that combines it with the Nintendo Switch game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Created by a modder named Junior, the video replaces Sora with Link, in a boss fight against Mario inside Peach's Castle. It's worth noting that this is a work-in-progress, but it already looks impressive, to say the least! Link bears a lot of similarity to his appearance in Ocarina of Time, while Peach's Castle looks very much like it does in Super Mario 64. It's an exciting combination, and one that works far better than some might expect it to!

The video can be found at the top of this page, and a clip can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

kingdom hearts 3 except i accidentally made it into smash brothers ultimate pic.twitter.com/FifK57GFD4 — junior ++ (@junior3DM) April 13, 2021

The clip is yet another testament to the modding community and some of the amazing things modders come up with! Junior claims that he does plan on releasing the mod when it's "in a more functional state," but for now, fans of Kingdom Hearts and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will just have to enjoy the video. In addition to the Smash Bros. mod, Junior is also working on a mod that replaces Sora with Luke Skywalker from the LEGO Star Wars games. Videos of that mod can be found at Junior's Twitter account right here.

On Twitter and YouTube, several posters pointed out the irony of Link and Mario appearing in a Kingdom Hearts III mod, given the fact that fans have been begging to see Sora appear as a character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There's even a Smash Bros. mod that adds Sora to the game! Despite the strong demand, it seems a bit unlikely that Sora will appear as part of Fighter's Pass Vol. 2. Square Enix already has three representatives in the game following the addition of Sephiroth last December. No other third-party publisher has had more than three fighters, and Sora is co-owned by Disney; this has apparently led to some hurdles for Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai. However, with two spots left in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, it's anyone's guess which characters will appear next!

What do you think of this mod? Do you plan on checking it out when it's released? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!