Nintendo Officially Responds to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Request

✖

Nintendo has officially responded to the request of one Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan asking for Ubisoft's Rayman to be added to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn't confirm or deny if the character is coming to the game, but it's interesting to see that they responded to the fan.

Over on Twitter, user "Korora" reveals that back in December they wrote a letter to Nintendo as part of an assignment for school asking for Nintendo to add Rayman to the aforementioned platform fighter. Typically, you wouldn't expect Nintendo to respond, but it has. A few months later, Consumer Service Representative Ashley Miller responded with not just a lengthy reply, but threw some free Nintendo-themed bookmarks in the package.

"Thank you for taking the time to write to us here at Nintendo," reads the response. "Due to high volumes and preventive measures put in place by COVID-19, we haven't been able to respond to you in a

timely manner. I apologize for the delay in our response In your letter, you mentioned that you would like to see Rayman added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We have some of the most devoted, enthusiastic fans of any game developer. I'm more than happy to send your suggestion for the game to the other departments here at Nintendo so that they too can see your suggestion! Your letter motivates us to continue producing and releasing the highest quality products that we can so that we can continue to light up people’s days. We are committed to raising industry standards by producing better and better video game products. As a company committed to being on the leading edge of game and hardware development, you can be sure that we are constantly at work developing new and exciting product and game ideas! Thank you again for your letter, Grace. Along with this letter, I will be including a couple of

small items that I hope you will enjoy. We wish you the best of luck and happy gaming!"

Had to write a letter for homework, take a wild guess what I made it about! pic.twitter.com/NIjZ13v78i — Korora! ♣🐧/♣🐧🏝 /🆖 (@CallMeKorora) December 21, 2020

Again does this confirm or deconfirm Rayman? Probably not. While the reply is unexpected, it's pretty standard in its language.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of Rayman coming from Nintendo or from any rumors. However, for now, the character is certainly on the table, unlike Crash Bandicoot and Ryu Hayabusa.