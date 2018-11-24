Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Drops A Few Features From Previous Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not bring back custom moves or have equippable items.The news come […]

By

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not bring back custom moves or have equippable items.

The news come way of a Nintendo representative, via GameSpot, during a recent hands-on event for the platform fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS — commonly referred to as Super Smash Bros. 4 — introduced the feature of custom moves that allowed players to modify fighters and their specials. The feature wasn’t an incredibly popular addition, but it was praised by a considerable amount of players at the time.

That said, it won’t be returning in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. At the moment, why it won’t be returning, hasn’t been divulged.

In addition to canning custom moves, the newest entry in the series will not bring back equippable items that could be found in certain modes and that players could use to customize a fighter’s stats. This was also introduced in Super Smash Bros. 4.

As you would expect, fans are rather mixed on the news. There are many who are disappointed, but also many relieved or unbothered.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news and coverage on the highly-anticipated game, click here.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts