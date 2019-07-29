Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hero Presentation, Release Date Reveal Coming Soon

Today, Nintendo announced a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation for this week. More specifically, it has announced a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation that will feature series director Masahiro Sakurai providing an in-depth look at the game’s upcoming DLC character, Hero, with 22 minutes of gameplay footage. Further, Nintendo will share when the protagonist of Dragon Quest XI will join the action. Naturally, some are speculating the character will stealth launch right after the video presentation is over, however, at the moment, this is nothing more than speculation.

The news comes way of a tweet from the official Nintendo Versus Twitter account, which promised plenty of new details for the fighter. However, it doesn’t mention anything about the game’s next DLC character after Hero, Banjo-Kazooie. In other words, this seems to be for Hero, and Hero only.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever the case, the presentation will go down on July 30 — aka this Tuesday — at 9 a.m. EST. So, if you’re looking forward to seeing Hero in the game, be sure to wake up nice and early to make sure you don’t miss a beat. Or, alternatively, check back in with us later in the day for the all the salient details.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 7/30 at 6am PT in a video presentation featuring an in-depth look at upcoming DLC Fighter, Hero from the #DragonQuest series! Alongside new details, he’ll be revealing when the fighter will arrive. Be sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/BSbGmqXo9Y — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) July 29, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage right here. In case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch exclusive will be headlining EVO 2019 this year as the final game, which is pretty crazy given that EVO is partnered with PlayStation for this year’s show.

In other recent and related news, a couple new mods have added My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya and Marvel’s Nova to the mix, who will probably never be added to the series, but hey, that’s why we have mods.