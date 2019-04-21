‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Mod Adds Tony the Tiger

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch doesn’t officially support mods, but official support has never stopped modders in the past, and it never will. Thanks to mods, we’ve seen the likes of Chain Chomp, Shrek, and Peter Griffin added to the game’s huge roster. But all of these additions were simply leading up to the mac-daddy of them all: a mod that adds Tony the Tiger to the game. That’s right, Frosted Flakes mascot and overall good times bro Tony the “Breakfast Champion” Tiger is now, unofficially, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Thanks to modder “Hefty,” we can now see what Tony the Tiger would look like in the platform fighter, courtesy of Incineroar and his moveset. The chances that Nintendo would ever add the breakfast tiger to the actual game are less than zero, but hey, mods like this can allow us to dream. Anyway, you can see the mod in action via the video below, where Tony the Tiger whoops some Inkling butt and teaches her what happens when you refuse to eat a part of your healthy and balanced breakfast.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and only the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, don't forget to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tony the Tiger, and breakfast cereals. Also, if you'd like to see a specific mod in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, leave a comment on BeardBear's video and they will relay it to the aforementioned Hefty.

