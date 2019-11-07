Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Now The Best-Selling Fighting Game of All-Time

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has passed Street Fighter II in sales and is now the best-selling fighting game of all-time, despite not even being a year old. Recently, Nintendo revealed that the Nintendo Switch exclusive game passed 15.7 million copies sold. As you may know, Street Fighter II was the previous best-selling fighting game at 15.5 million units sold.The retro Capcom fighter has held this record basically since it launched back in 90s. It was a record many thought would never be broken, but with how mainstream Super Smash Bros. has gotten in recent years, it always looked like the one series that could usurp the crown from one of the best and most important video games of all-time.

As mentioned above, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has only been available since last December. In other words, its total sales could wind up surpassing 20 million by the time it sells its last copy, which is impressive given how niche the fighting game market that is.

That said, as you will know, some gamers don’t consider the platform-fighter a fighting game at all. I don’t agree — I think it certainly is — but it’s platform style and party nature does allow it to appeal to a larger mainstream audience than most fighting games.

In the modern era, Super Smash Bros. is by far the biggest fighting game series, rivaled by only Mortal Kombat really. Unfortunately for Capcom, Street Fighter is nowhere near as popular as it used to be.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.