New Nintendo Switch 2 Info Shows Off Self-Cooling Dock

With only a few weeks left until the official release date of the Nintendo Switch 2, gamers are eager to know every detail about the upcoming console and how it has improved on the already beloved original model. New footage of the docking station for the Nintendo Switch 2 has dropped, and it gives a glimpse into a critical change that was a serious issue for its predecessor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Nintendo Switch can handle a fairly decent load when it comes to bigger games, but overheating on the dock has been a persistent issue for many gamers. The Switch 2 takes this into consideration with a self-cooling system built into the docking station to manage the temperature of the console while gaming.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Docking Station Comes With All The Trappings

Nintendo released a new video showing off the Switch 2 dock.



– Two USB ports on the side.

– HDMI, LAN, and AC adapter ports behind back cover.

– Cooling fan will turn on and speed will adjust automatically if the temperature inside the dock goes up. pic.twitter.com/k5kYhzj56B — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 30, 2025

According to a social media post shared by Stealth, which states, “Nintendo released a new video showing off the Switch 2 dock,” the new docking station will have two USB ports, HDMI, LAN, and an AC Adapter. The star of this reveal, however, is the cooling fan that adjusts its speed to the needs of the console.

The video clip from the post shows the docking station from several angles, with the USB ports on the side and the other ports tucked into the back. Players can also see the cooling system, with fan intake vents on the top and bottom of the station.

The new docking station for the Nintendo Switch 2 is smaller and smoother than the square brick of the original model. It offers a premium, upgraded appearance that fits well with the bigger screen and heftier footprint of the new edition. It is excellent to see how the cable management works ahead of release, especially for those who use the docked switch frequently.

Players in the comments have been vocal in the comments, admiring the design and asking questions about the functionality of the device. One gamer has asked, “Will it scratch the screen?” This was a serious issue with the original Nintendo Switch model, leading players to purchase screen protectors as a barrier while the console was docked.

Another Nintendo fan has commented, “I like that it has a fan, the old dock was just a glorified multi outlet,” applauding the design. Many have voiced particular excitement about the presence of a LAN port, which will assist gamers with download speeds and online multiplayer connectivity as long as their ground connection is solid.

However, the one big worry many have pointed out is the lack of a USB-C. While the USB-A ports are great for standard controller connections, many devices have moved away from USB-A, leaning into the universal connection of USB-C instead.

Despite this, the upgrades look excellent and match the changes made to the Joy-Con controllers and overall interface of the Switch 2. The device feels like it is made with longevity in mind, and will hopefully do away with many of the issues that the original console struggled with, like overheating, as well as broken Joy-Con slider rails and screen rubbing.

While there is still a lot to learn about the newest edition to the Nintendo family, it is clear the Switch 2 is designed to offer all the portability of past handheld generations, while going toe-to-toe with PCs and home consoles alike. Hopefully, the innovations will be just as powerful in the hands of gamers as they have appeared in early footage and teasers.

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases on June 5, 2025, and will be available at local retail stores. Those who want to ensure they get a console on release day will need to pay attention to pre-orders and get their place in line as quickly as possible to avoid waiting through possible supply shortages.