Blue Prince Patch Notes Bring Controller Fixes in Latest Update

With many players finally reaching Room 46 after weeks of note-taking and strategic puzzle-solving, the Blue Prince game continues to challenge the wits and skills of players across console and PC. The indie strategy game has recently joined the awards conversation, given its critically-acclaimed reviews and score of 91 on Metacritic, right behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Dogubomb has been releasing patch notes routinely for the roguelike puzzle-solving game since its release a few weeks ago. They have continued their promise this week, tackling controller issues, some bug fixes for later parts of the game, and the save rollback issue on PlayStation 5.

The Blue Prince update will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players later this week, but has been released on Steam. The indie studio mentioned within the patch notes that they are currently working on the save rollback bug, which sees PlayStation players losing recent save progress, sending them back to their previous data slot. Dogubomb is working with Sony to fix the issue, but has acknowledged that it could take them some time before anything happens.

The patch notes for Blue Prince mainly tackles keyboard and Steam Deck issues, which are rather small this time around. Previous updates have brought larger notes, but these are aimed at helping out the user experience. There are a tiny number of gameplay fixes, but they are for later parts of the game. We will show some minor spoilers, so be mindful moving forward.

Blue Prince is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest Blue Prince update.

Expanded video playback compatibility for even more Steam Deck configurations!

Azerty keyboards now function correctly while navigating on terminals.

Azerty keyboards now function correctly while viewing documents (turning pages).

Azerty keyboards now function correctly while moving carts (pushing Z to move forward)

Scepter color selection now functions correctly on the controller.

The pinboard map on the last rank now functions correctly on the controller.

We have implemented a different solution for the reported softlock underground, allowing us to restore the position saving for the giant gear from day to day.

Corrected a few mistakes in text documents that were conflicting with the story’s timeline. Document locations for these changes include Bookshop, Archives, and Shelter.

Blue Prince has already picked up several awards and nominations since even before it released, and despite other contenders like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it’s still in the running to claim even more this year. The latest update for Blue Prince is out now, so expect more like it in the future.