THPS Fest To Reveal New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Details

Since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was formally revealed last month, Activision and Iron Galaxy have been sharing new details about the highly anticipated remake. From new pro skaters to music tracks, there are several reasons to revisit two of the most beloved entries in the popular skateboarding video game franchise. It seems the developer and publisher are going all out with this new release, as they announced THPS Fest, an event that celebrates the franchise and will announce new details about the upcoming game.

THPS Fest is a collaboration between AEG Presents and Activision that will be held on Thursday, May 8th at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California. A new trailer revealing the collab was released, featuring brand new footage of the revamped Los Angeles level originally featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. The video puts the El Rey Theatre in the spotlight, as it is now digitally represented in the game. Additionally, The Roxy venue and promoter Goldenvoice are also represented with in-game billboards.

THPS Fest is hosted by Selema Masekela, most known for his time with the X Games, and Nora Vasconcellos, a pro skater who was recently announced to be joining the game’s playable roster. The event will feature live performances from Danny Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Adolescents, and Urethane, four artists featured in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack. It will also feature appearances from new and returning pro skaters from the game, including Chloe Covell, Aurélien Giraud, Leo Baker, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Tony Hawk, and more.

“THPS Fest is like a dream come true—it’s surreal to see Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (and the THPS franchise) celebrated on this scale,” said Tony Hawk in a statement about the event. “This event includes everything that’s shaped the legacy of THPS: skateboarding, music, and the authentic culture behind both. I am honored to partner with AEG and Activision to bring this vision to life—it represents the generations of fans who’ve connected with the game and the lifestyle it represents.”

Arguably, the most exciting part about THPS Fest is the announcements. Activision’s Senior Manager of Product Management Jason Finn confirmed there will be “exclusive first-looks” for the game.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with AEG Presents to celebrate the upcoming launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4,” said Jason Finn, Senior Manager, Product Management at Activision. “Hosting this event at the iconic El Rey Theatre, an in-game landmark, makes it even more special. With immersive gameplay, live musical performances, and exclusive first-looks, there truly is something for everyone. Fans around the world can join us to experience everything we’ve been working on, and this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to share even more exciting moments with our community.”

THPS Fest will be livestreamed on the game’s official Twitch channel here. The countdown for the event will begin on May 8th at 5:45 P.M. PT, with the broadcast starting at 6 P.M. PT.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on July 11th. Players who grab the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition will get up to 3 days of early access.