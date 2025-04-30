Roblox Players Can Earn Free Chipotle Meals in Limited Time Event

Roblox is perhaps one of the most popular games of all time, attracting millions of players across all age groups with its free-to-play, make-your-own-fun format. The game’s immense popularity, alongside its ability to create seemingly any kind of game imaginable, has made the platform immensely popular with advertisers and has opened it up to plenty of collaborations with other IPs. One such collab, which will be available to players soon, will allow you to earn free Chipotle meals by playing in a limited-time event, giving you a chance to earn some real food by playing a virtual Chipotle experience inside Roblox.

The limited-time event, which is being called “Ingredient Quest,” was designed by Chipotle to “educate its Gen Z fans on the brand’s 53 real ingredients while giving them the opportunity to claim free Chipotle in the physical world.”

free Chipotle entrée for first 50,000 users to collect 53 unique ingredient cards in Roblox on May 5th, 3 PM PT https://t.co/h2oRkFsY3E pic.twitter.com/LLhMgND1cQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 29, 2025

This is far from the first time Roblox has had crossover events meant to advertise other brands, with the most surprising of which likely being the time Roblox had a crossover with Chucky.

To get your free Chipotle by playing Roblox, players will have to head to the game Burrito Builder on the Roblox platform and earn TCG-style card packs, which will have random Chipotle ingredients inside. The first 50,000 players to collect all 53 ingredients this way will earn a free Chipotle meal. This begins starting May 5th, 3 PM PT.

The detailed instructions are as follows:

Roblox players will meet an employee inside the virtual Chipotle restaurant at the Burrito Builder experience. Players will then receive a starter pack of 5 of the 53 ingredients to begin the challenge. Users must roll Burritos in order to earn “Burrito Bucks,” which are exchanged for TCG-style “card” packs, with each one containing five cards. 40 of the 53 cards must be earned from packs. The remaining eight ingredient cards must be found around the restaurant in a scavenger hunt. The first 50,000 players to collect all 53 ingredients get a free entree offer at Chipotle.

Given the incredibly large player count on the Roblox platform, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 50,000 free entrees claimed before the end of the day on May 5th. Players interested in earning their free Chipotle offer will likely have to rush to the game and compete against others before the limited supply is gone.

“This year, we’re giving the Roblox community the opportunity to compete for free Chipotle and learn more about what makes our brand unique along the way,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer of Chipotle, about this new promo.

What do you think about Chipotle’s Roblox offer? Are you going to be competing for your free entry? Let us know in the comments below.