Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sephiroth Release Date Announced, But There's a Catch

Nintendo held a new live stream dedicated entirely to Sephiroth’s upcoming addition to the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Sephiroth was confirmed to be coming to Smash just a few days from now, a new update to the game will allow some players to get their hands on him a bit earlier.

After highlighting the many moves and abilities that Sephiroth will have at his disposal, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai revealed that the latest DLC fighter will become available next week on December 22. Per usual, Sephiroth on his own will cost $5.99 but will be free to download for those who already own the game’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which retails for $29.99.

Miss the #SmashBrosUltimate presentation featuring Sephiroth? Watch the full video in the link below and see what the One-Winged Angel can do! Sephiroth arrives 12/22 and is available as a part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2! 📺: https://t.co/A768aW1slO pic.twitter.com/L9Ko0iKTrw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2020

However, there is one major change with Sephiroth that is quite different from other characters that have come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the past. Starting today and lasting through the 22nd, a new boss mode called the “Sephiroth Challenge” is being added to Ultimate. Essentially, this mode will allow players to take on Sephiroth at three different difficulty levels as a boss. If you are then able to beat him, you’ll then unlock the ability to use him as a fighter in-game prior to his release date next week. In addition, you’ll also unlock the new stage, Northern Cave, ahead of time as well.

It’s worth noting that, as you might expect, this game mode will only be available to those who have already purchased Sephiroth or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Still, this is the first time in which Nintendo has rolled out a character in this manner which makes Sephiroth’s release that much more novel and fun. Sakurai himself said that the development team really wanted to implement this challenge feature to hype up the character’s iconic status as one of gaming’s greatest villains.

Even though Sephiroth’s release date was the most noteworthy detail touched on in today’s stream, the latest Mii Fighter costumes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate were also unveiled. You can read more about these additions to the game right here.

So are you looking to add Sephiroth to your own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster? And if so, will you be taking the challenge to unlock him ahead of time?