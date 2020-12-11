Sephiroth Fans Losing It Over Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character Killing Mario
Sephiroth was confirmed to be the newest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter Thursday night during The Game Awards, and if you missed the big reveal, you missed the Final Fantasy character killing Mario. That’s right, the game’s newest sword boy fighter squared up against Mario after his big reveal and hoisted Nintendo’s poster character up into the air for a dramatic shot interrupted by none other than Cloud Strife who stepped in to face his antagonist.
That’s at least what the trailer below wanted to make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players think anyway. Ever since King K. Rool was added to the game, players have come to expect misdirections from the reveal, and this trailer was no different. Though it looked like Sephiroth had indeed ended Mario with the long blade, the next shot showed that he’d only snagged Mario by the character’s overalls instead.
The responses to the scene came in quickly from people watching the reveal during The Game Awards with there being the inevitable jokes about how Mario had been killed by yet another guest DLC fighter. Mario frequently seems to get the short end of the stick in these introductions, but it makes sense seeing how there’s no better way to welcome a fighter to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate than with a greeting from Mario himself.
We won’t have to wait long to see more on Sephiroth since the character’s big gameplay presentation is happening soon, and we’ll see then what players think of his moves, but we don’t have to wait at all to see people’s initial thoughts on Sephiroth coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You can check out some of the best reactions to his clash with Mario below while we wait to learn more about the character.
You Think He Missed?
here's the thing: Sephiroth could have easily ended Mario's life. he didn't because he wanted to bait Cloud because he knows Cloud and Mario are best friends and he's jealous of what they have. but if you think Sephiroth simply missed you are sorely mistaken pic.twitter.com/h3VKbG4Txo— 20XX (@TheYear20XX) December 11, 2020
Who Would Win
Who would win: Xenmas chokeslamming Mickey or Sephiroth skewering Mario? pic.twitter.com/kqvEExpSg3— Audrey’s making masks 😷🪡💜 (@Turbocrit) December 11, 2020
Looking on in Horror
"Banjo, Kazooie and Sonic looks up in horror as Sephiroth stabs Mario" is a real thing that 2020 has given us pic.twitter.com/vHtWn0IeV1— xXxSephieBishiexXx1995 (@TannerOfDaNorth) December 11, 2020
Essential Moments
“You don’t understand, it’s instrumental that we have Mario get his head crushed by Ridley and blown up by a Creeper and get stabbed by Sephiroth” pic.twitter.com/J62jtk90Jo— Dr. Thingamajig (@DoctorThing) December 11, 2020
Attack and Dethrone
ATTACK AND DETHRONE MARIO pic.twitter.com/827hQsyPVR— Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) December 11, 2020
Not on the 2020 List
SEPHIROTH KILLING MARIO WAS NOT IN MY 2020 LIST pic.twitter.com/o18npUqlDk— noor 🦇 AOT S4 OR ROT (@renosoftboi) December 11, 2020
Sacrificed Mario to Get There
I know next to nothing about Final Fantasy but this #Sephiroth character hyped me up. I know everyone wanted Crash etc. I mean dude really killed Mario to get in so there ya go lmao pic.twitter.com/IVKfJheF0n— ☃️Merry Crimzmas☃️ (@crimzenart) December 11, 2020
The References
I CAMT BELIEVE SEPHIROTH IS IN MFING SMASH AND I CANT BELIEVE THAT THEY REFERENCED THIS SCENE FROM ADVENT CHILDREN WITH MARIO LMAOO IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/eybMTD7kX8— Yumi ゆみ💮 (closed) (@yumilattea) December 11, 2020
Aging Perfectly
Wait, both Cloud and Sephiroth are in Smash now....THIS LINE AGED PERFECTLY NOW! pic.twitter.com/UN5bxe9sXa— SantaMarioSnow2000 (@SmashMarioPro) December 11, 2020
Laughing at a Time Like This
you’re laughing. sephiroth just murdered mario and you’re laughing— flop era (@lightsbloom) December 11, 2020