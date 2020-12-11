Sephiroth Fans Losing It Over Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character Killing Mario

Sephiroth was confirmed to be the newest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter Thursday night during The Game Awards, and if you missed the big reveal, you missed the Final Fantasy character killing Mario. That’s right, the game’s newest sword boy fighter squared up against Mario after his big reveal and hoisted Nintendo’s poster character up into the air for a dramatic shot interrupted by none other than Cloud Strife who stepped in to face his antagonist.

That’s at least what the trailer below wanted to make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players think anyway. Ever since King K. Rool was added to the game, players have come to expect misdirections from the reveal, and this trailer was no different. Though it looked like Sephiroth had indeed ended Mario with the long blade, the next shot showed that he’d only snagged Mario by the character’s overalls instead.

The responses to the scene came in quickly from people watching the reveal during The Game Awards with there being the inevitable jokes about how Mario had been killed by yet another guest DLC fighter. Mario frequently seems to get the short end of the stick in these introductions, but it makes sense seeing how there’s no better way to welcome a fighter to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate than with a greeting from Mario himself.

We won’t have to wait long to see more on Sephiroth since the character’s big gameplay presentation is happening soon, and we’ll see then what players think of his moves, but we don’t have to wait at all to see people’s initial thoughts on Sephiroth coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You can check out some of the best reactions to his clash with Mario below while we wait to learn more about the character.