Nintendo Sets Date for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Sephiroth Gameplay Event

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character is Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series, and now that we’ve seen his cinematic arrival in the game, it won’t be long until we get to see the most important part: What his moves look like and how he plays. Nintendo has set a date for December 17th to reveal Sephiroth’s gameplay during an event with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai who will show off the new fighter just as he has with past additions to the roster.

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event will take place on December 17th at 5 p.m. ET, Nintendo said. Historically, Sakurai has talked about the DLC characters and their importance in whatever game they came from as well as how they came to be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to somewhat explain the process of getting whatever character he may be discussing into the game. That sort of discussion is of course accompanied by a gameplay presentation along with an overview of whatever else may be included in the purchase of the DLC fighter. Mii costumes, music, stages, and other features are just some of the things we’ve seen discussed during these events alongside the main characters.

The one-winged angel, Sephiroth from the @FINALFANTASY series, joins #SmashBrosUltimate as a DLC fighter later this month! Tune in at 2pm PT on 12/17 for a presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai all about the DLC fighter, including the release date! pic.twitter.com/zRaZCSZkrn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020

Sephiroth’s initial reveal happened during The Game Awards 2020 where he kicked off the show by arriving in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to take on fellow Final Fantasy character Cloud Strife as well as Nintendo’s poster boy, Mario. His encounter with Mario was a pretty humorous one as Nintendo subjected Mario once again to life-threatening peril much to the appreciation of the community.

How he’ll play in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains to be seen, but we know he’ll at least use his sword since he made a point to show it off during the cinematic trailer. The DLC character doesn’t yet have a release date, but we should learn that during the gameplay event as well.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s gameplay event for Sephiroth is scheduled to take place on December 17th at 5 p.m. ET.