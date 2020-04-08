New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament Brings Back Brawl

From the game’s debut, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been positioned as the ultimate version of Nintendo’s beloved fighting game franchise. While Super Smash Bros. Melee still holds a special place in the hearts of many franchise fans, the latest game in the series has gone a long way towards becoming the quintessential version of the game. Perhaps less well-regarded is Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Though the game was certainly an excellent entry in a series with no significant missteps, some purists just didn’t regard it as fondly. The game will have a new chance to win fans over, however, with the latest tournament in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

Like January’s tournament tribute to Super Smash Bros. Melee, the Brawl-themed tournament will exclusively allow players to choose from fighters introduced in that particular title. Melee might be the preferred game of many Smash fans, but it should be noted that a number of fighter favorites made their debut in Brawl, including Pokemon Trainer, Diddy Kong, Meta Knight, and Zero Suit Samus. In addition to exclusively featuring these fighters, the tournament will only include stages and weapons available in that game.

Of course, there are many other things that Brawl is remembered fondly for. The title was the first entry in the franchise to add third party characters to the mix, allowing players to choose Sonic the Hedgehog and Solid Snake. The game’s Subspace Emissary mode gave the series a true story for the first time, and many players delighted in seeing so many video game icons fully interacting with one another. Finally, the game also allowed players to use the GameCube controller, rather than then-current Wii controllers. As a result, Nintendo set an expectation for all games moving forward to include support for the controller.

It’s great to see Nintendo using these tournaments to honor the history of the Smash Bros. franchise. After all, since the first game’s release on the Nintendo 64 back in 1999, the series has been seen as a way to honor the history and legacy of video game franchises, so it only makes sense to see that trend continue.

The Super Smash Bros. Brawl-themed tournament will kick-off on April 10th, lasting for three days in total.

Do you plan on participating in the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament? Which fighter do you plan on using during the festivities?