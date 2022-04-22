Nintendo Shares Last Chance to Sign-up for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

✖

The NintendoVS North American Open April 2022 tournament is set to take place this weekend, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players hoping to participate don't have a lot of time left to register. Registration will end on April 22nd at 3 p.m. PT, and Nintendo took to Twitter today to remind players to sign-up if they haven't already. The festivities will begin on April 22nd, running from 6-9 p.m. PT, and on April 23rd at 11 a.m. PT. The finals will take place that same day at 4 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed.

The Tweet from Nintendo about the tournament can be found embedded below. Full details and information about the tournament can be found right here.

Time flies when you’re having fun getting ready for the Super #SmashBrosUltimate NintendoVS North American Open April 2022 tournament! You can still register to get into the action when it starts tomorrow!



Learn more and register here: https://t.co/k0mWjCzp4x pic.twitter.com/chScDofQ5Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2022

Since its release in 2018, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has become one of the must-own games on Nintendo Switch. The title features 89 playable characters spanning the history of the video game industry. While the majority of those characters are owned by Nintendo, the series has also embraced having guest characters from others companies, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Pac-Man, and Sora from Disney and Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts franchise. That many playable characters can make tournaments very interesting, because it can lead to unexpected favorites coming out on top.

The future of the Smash Bros. franchise is a big question for fans, at the moment. Sora was the final DLC character released for the game, and Nintendo has not announced any specific plans for future games. Nintendo has never released more than one original Smash Bros. game on a console, so fans will likely have to wait for the Switch's successor to see what the future holds. Until then, Smash fans will just have to be happy with the current game and the content that has been made available!

