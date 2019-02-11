‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Adds a New Way to Short Hop

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest patch had a lot to look at with a new DLC fighter and a list of detailed changes to look through, but it also gave players a much easier option to consistently short hop.

Included in the “General” section of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch notes for Version 2.0.0 – right underneath the debatably “General” announcement about Piranha Plant being added as a DLC fighter – the notes said there was a new control macro which makes players short hop. The notes confirmed that all players have to do is hit both of the jump buttons at the same time and they’ll be on their way to hopping just barely off the ground. That note can be found below, exactly as it was listed in the notes:

General

Added the DLC fighter Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant will become available for purchase as DLC at a later date.

Pressing both jump buttons at the same time will now cause you to short hop.

What this means for players is that they can now easily short hop by pressing those two buttons at once if they had trouble doing so before. Prior to this update, the only ways to short hop was to get the mechanic down the original way by lightly and quickly tapping a jump button or pressing the jump and attack button at the same time. The former requires that players just get a feel for precisely how to press the button correctly where practice is the only real way to get better while the latter would combine a short hop with a neutral air to quickly lash out at opponents without going too high.

For anyone who was already short hopping before but maybe couldn’t do it consistently, this new option will ensure they short hop every time when the action is called for. If you weren’t short hopping, now’s a smart time to try it out to unlock a whole new array of offensive and defensive tactics. By short hopping and throwing out a quick aerial attack, players can quickly string that into a combo or could even knock a character right off the stage depending on how strong their fighters’ aerials are. Being above an opponent in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is generally considered a bad spot to be in, so combining a short hop with a fast fall right after it will make sure you’re throwing out attacks safer and will be on the ground and ready for the next move.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch with Version 2.0.0 out alongside Piranha Plant and a list of detailed patch notes.