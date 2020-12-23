Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 10.1.0 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Nintendo has released a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite alongside official patch notes and Challenger Pack 8, which adds Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth to the game. In addition to Sephiroth, other new Final Fantasy content has been added via Mii costumes and spirits, which includes the likes of Tifa, Aerith, and Barret. Adding to this, some new Final Fantasy music has finally been added as well.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how big the file size of the update is. We know there's a download involved, but Nintendo hasn't divulged how much space players will need to clear. Given all the new content, it's safe to assume the update will be meatier than most.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo:

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Tifa Barret Aerith Red XIII Cid Cait Sith Yuffie Vincent The Turks & Rufus Shinra Bahamut ZERO Chocobo & Moogle Shiva Ifrit

You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud’s spirit.

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sephiroth Challenger Pack Barret’s Outfit Tifa’s Outfit Aerith’s Outfit Chocobo Hat Geno Hat + Outfit

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

You can now switch between “Random from all songs” and “Random from My Music” for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. (Note: To switch between options, access My Music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button.)

The Final Smash for Cloud’s 2P, 4P, 6P and 8P color variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5. (This essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash.)

Game balance adjustments have been made. Please see the official website for details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

