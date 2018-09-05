Surprise Nintendo Direct Rumored to Hit Tomorrow

Nintendo Switch has been booming since launch with so many new games, surprise ports, and overall community excitement. Now it looks like we have even more to look forward to as a rumored Nintendo Direct is supposed to be kicking off tomorrow, September 6tg.

According to Nintendo Life, the surprise Nintendo Direct will commence at 4 PM PDT/7 PM EDT. We don’t know what the Direct will be about, obviously, but rumors state that we could finally be getting more concrete details and a release date on the Big N’s online service that many have been asking for.

Earlier this month we also learned of a few new budnles and Super Smash Bros Ultimate gear, so it’s possible we’ll also be seeing more of that as well.

Given that there was just a Nindies showcase during PAX West, it’s likely this one will be about features and hardware. The team did previously reveal their plans for “Starter Packs” for their biggest hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and more. Those bundles will come with the games themselves plus strategy guides to get new players caught up and up to snuff. Those packs will retail for $59.99.

Nintendo did not reveal plans for the actual Nintendo Switch bundles, though they did confirm that there will be options available as we approach the holiday rush period. Until those actual consoles are announced, you can check out some of the DS bundles that were just revealed as well (UPDATE: The DS bundles available to pre-order at Gamestop now):

