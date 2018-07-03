Second Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet DLC Out Now With New Trailer

The second DLC for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet called Betrayal of Comrades is now available from Bandai Namco with a new trailer out to show off the new adventures.

Following the Ambush of the Imposters DLC that released for the Sword Art Online game now long ago, the second $9.99 expansion to the action RPG is now ready for players across all platforms to download. Bandai Namco shared the trailer for the DLC above along with extra screenshots on Twitter leading up to the DLC’s July 3 release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You and the group are in pursuit of the mysterious Copy ArFA-sys. As if copies of Zeliska, Itsuki, and Kureha weren’t enough, it seems that there are now copies of Kirito and Asuna running around causing havoc as well,” the summary of the DLC seen on Steam says. “Find the new dungeon and uncover the truth behind the Copy ArFA-sys.”

Link Start! Attention all #GGO players! New features, new foes, and new quests are coming in BETRAYAL OF COMRADES. https://t.co/9JepoMLsrN

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET DLC 2 drops July 3rd. #SAOFB pic.twitter.com/fSD1FoahWi — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 3, 2018

This DLC comes with features like an expanded story and more dungeons along with plenty of customizable options for your character, the core features seen below.

New stories and dungeons

New Home Expansion System and ArFA-sys Speech Patterns

New characters: Shirley and Clarence

New bosses

New weapons, outfits, accessories, hair styles, and face styles

There aren’t many reviews for the DLC yet, but the results are squarely “Mixed” so far according to players’ accounts. Most of the negative reviews don’t seem to be about the DLC’s content itself though, but rather how it affects the game overall. Many players left reviews saying that the real betrayal here is that they’re unable to load their save files after downloading and installing the DLC. Others more generally said that it was simply breaking the game. Bandai Namco doesn’t appear to have addressed the DLC issues yet on Twitter or on the game’s Steam page, but if the issues are as prevalent as the reviews would make them out to be, there will likely be some sort of update or announcement sometime soon.

Both this second DLC and the first are available now, but the game itself is also on sale on Steam for 40 percent off. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale for a bit less at 30 percent off.