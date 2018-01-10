Bandai Namco Shares Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Opening Cinematic and Pre-order Bonuses

Bandai Namco released new info on Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet including a video showing the game’s opening cinematic as well as details on pre-order incentives.

With the opening sequence running just over a minute and a half, it gives those waiting for the next Sword Art Online game plenty to look forward to. There’s no gameplay shown during the movie though since it’s just the opening cinematic, but you’ll still be able to recognize some of the series’ characters that have been previewed for the game so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the new video, Bandai Namco also provided details on the pre-order bonuses that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can expect to receive should they reserve their copy ahead of the February release date.

Pre-order incentive – Sword Art Online Asuna and Kirito costumes, and Silver Assault Rifle

Digital Deluxe Edition Incentive: Asuna and Kirito ALO costumes, and Gold Assault Rifle

Season Pass Incentive: Guitar launcher and Pink and Green Photon Sword

PSN Exclusive Pre-Order: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Theme

As for the players who intend to play the game on PC through Steam, your pre-order bonuses will depend on the number of pre-orders that are placed for the game before it’s released.

The first level contains the Kirito SAO costume, the Asuna SAO costume, and the fancy silver assault rifle.

The second level includes the Kirito ALO costume, the Asuna ALO costume, and also the gold assault rifle.

The third level will earn you the exciting Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment, once it is released.

Within the past few months, Bandai Namco continued to share more information on the game’s characters while advertising the game both online and on TV. Details on three characters that’ll be seen in-game were released towards the end of December with descriptions of each character and even took the time to explain the sleeping mechanic.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is scheduled to release on Feb. 23 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.