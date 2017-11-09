Stunning Sylvanas Statue Will Have You Screaming “For The Horde” With Pride

BlizzCon 2017 is officially over and some of us are still reeling over the amazing announcements that some of the franchises had in store. One of those outstanding features included the long-standing MMORPG World of Warcraft and the epic expansion on the way. The battle between the Alliance and the Horde has never been more vital and it looks like the mounting tension is coming to a head. Are you for the Alliance, or are you for the Horde?

One look at this incredible Sylvanas statue will have even the most loyal of Alliance members questioning their loyalty. The level of detailing put into this collectible piece is on another level. The sculpture even perfectly captured her iconic “Who do you think you are?” glare.

Meet the Banshee Queen:

“I’ve walked the realms of the dead. I have seen the infinite dark. Nothing you say. Or do. Could possibly frighten me.”

Sylvanas Windrunner is an iconic figure in the World of Warcraft franchise. Also known as The Dark Lady, The Banshee Queen, and most importantly – the Warchief of the Horde – she is not to be messed with. After the Battle on the Broken Shore, she was elevated to Warchief and she leads a fierce battle. Now Horde players can pay their respects to The Dark Lady as her recently revealed statue brings the undead fighter to life.

A closer look:

The latest high-end collectible from Blizzard comes in at a whopping 18 inches tall! The impressive creation wasn’t just by one simple person – the team behind the detailed collector’s item includes:

Artist Credits:

Brian Fay (Sculpt, Mold & Cast)

Jason Huang (Digital Model)

Alvaro Buendia (Sculpt)

Sandra Shaffer (Paint)

Laurel Austin (Art Direction- Paintmaster)

Justin Thavirat (Art Direction)

Chris Robinson (Art Direction)

Jimmy Lo (Art Direction)

Blizzard Animation

World of Warcraft Development Team

Like previous installations into their statues, each one is hand painted to perfection. For those interested, she is available now for $350.00 and ships world-wide! And just in case that wasn’t enough to get you into the fighting spirit, don’t forget to checking out the chilling reveal trailer for the next expansion to World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth!