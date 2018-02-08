Take-Two Is Very Pleased With Nintendo Switch Performance

Although the Nintendo Switch is still picking up steam when it comes to third party support, one of the companies to support the console right out of the gate was Take-Two Interactive.

The company produced two sports hits for the system with NBA 2K18 and WWE 2K18, and also utilized its Rockstar Games label to bring the best version of the classic L.A. Noire to the Switch, complete with touch-screen controls.

The company is quite pleased with the performance of the Switch – but it reiterated as such during an earnings call today.

President Karl Slatoff noted that the company is “impressed” in terms of how the console has grown over the years, and is “very sanguine” about it at this point. It didn’t announce any new projects at this time, but needless to say, follow-ups to WWE and NBA 2K look very likely for the system. We’ll find out in a few months.

As far as what comes next, the company has noted that it takes a careful look ta development costs when it comes to future projects, as well as determining whether a game is “right for the platform”. It also checks what its audience is looking for, as well as general install base, and what game seems best for said platform.

Again, nothing confirmed, but forthcoming titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 would be ideal fits for the system, allowing players to take the experiences wherever they go. For that matter, a port of the best-selling Grand Theft Auto V would be a safe bet, especially considering the game has shipped 90 million copies since its release. We’ll likely know more about what 2K and Rockstar Games have up their sleeves in the next few months, as we move closer to the Electronic Entertainment Expo happening in June. More than likely, the bigger announcements may happen there. We’ll keep you notified if something happens sooner, of course.

For now, if you’re looking for strong third-party games for the Nintendo Switch, you can pick up L.A. Noire, WWE 2K18 and NBA 2K18 for the system now. You’re probably better off with physical versions, since they’re rather large and take up a lot of space.