Tales of Fablecraft Early Access Begins Later This Month

Riftweaver have announced their virtual tabletop RPG Tales of Fablecraft will begin its early access period on Steam starting July 23rd. Boasting that Tales of the Fablecraft offers all the fun and excitement of a traditional pen-and-paper tabletop role-playing game, the free-to-play game will eventually allow players to buy additional adventures, dice skins, and player token skins down the road. While Tales of Fablecraft is initially releasing for PC, this is just the beginning…later this year, Riftweaver plans to implement support for Android and iOS tablets with mobile device support to follow in 2025 so even more players can experience the adventure.

The description for the virtual TTRPG per the game’s Steam page reads: “Tales of Fablecraft is a cooperative virtual tabletop RPG set in the vibrant, hopeful world of Mythas. Gather your friends and embark on an adventure with integrated video chat, interactive battlemaps, and incredible digital tools perfect for veterans and the RPG-curious alike. “

Tales of Fablecraft Features

Easy to pick up and play, in-person or remote, no TTRPG experience required



Tailormade digital platform with built-in video, audio, and text chat



Cross-play, (eventual) cross-platform – tablet support will be added later this year, and mobile support lands in 2025

Ready-to-play adventures are easy for GMs to run, limited-to-no prep required



Full suite of animated artwork, music, interactive battlemaps and combat VFX



Create your own adventures with homebrew tools!



Per Tales of Fablecraft’s Steam early access Q&A section, PC early access for the game will last approximately three months, though this is of course subject to change should the feedback given to Riftweaver necessitate additional in-depth changes to the game. As for what players can expect to experience in early access, Riftweaver’s developers also say that “Early Access will be largely feature complete–players can roll dice, battle monsters, GM epic campaigns, and build unique heroes within the world of Mythas. Fablecraft also boasts various built-in features such as video chat, matchmaking, friends lists, and more! The full version of Fablecraft will be released with a new one-shot adventure written by Felicia Day.” Early access for Fablecraft will allow players to experience just one free-to-play adventure that spans five sessions, with the ability to play multiplayer for five players and one GM, tutorials, and assets for homebrew campaigns.